FOOTBALL RUMOURS: United eye Jamaican winger, Chelsea to break transfer record? Arsenal stars chase £250,000 a week, why Burke chose Germany

The latest rumours from the world of football on Thursday, 6th October 2016 . . .

Manchester United have sent scouts to monitor Genk and Jamaica teenager Leon Bailey. The 19-year-old winger has scored five goals in 10 games for the Belgian First Division’s ninth-placed side and M.E.N. Sport understands United are monitoring Bailey’s development. Jose Mourinho tried to bring Bailey to Chelsea last year and the club intended on loaning him to Royal Excel Mouscron but a deal never materialised. Ajax have also shown interest in Bailey, according to his father. Left-footed Bailey has primarily operated from the left wing for Genk but has also started on the right flank. He made his debut aged 18 last year and went on to make 36 appearances as Genk qualified for the Europa League.

Leonardo Bonuccci will be the subject of a £60 million bid from Chelsea in January after Roman Abramovich gave Italian boss Antonio Conte the go-ahead to land his dream defender. Despite having £30m summer signing David Luiz back to compete with John Terry and Gary Cahill for a place in the heart of the Stamford Bridge defence, The Telegraph claims the Blues are ready to break the world-record fee for a defender by landing the Juventus star. (The Sun).

Arsenal’s protracted contract negotiations with Mesut Özil and Alexis Sánchez could cost the club £36 million more than they had originally budgeted for, The Times has learnt. Talks are due to reopen after the international break this month, with both players understood to be asking for £250,000 a week — £70,000 a week more than the figure discussed during preliminary negotiations 12 months ago.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale have both signed new contracts at Real Madrid, according to reports in Spain. (Daily Express).

Scotland international Oliver Burke says his desire to play first-team football was the reason behind his decision to turn down a move to the Premier League. The 19-year-old winger became his country’s most expensive player in August by completing a £13m move from Sky Bet Championship club Nottingham Forest to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. (Sky Sports).

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to reports. The 27-year-old has attracted a host of attention from the Premier League with the Blues, and rivals Manchester City being credited with an interest. But the Telegraph claim Chelsea are stepping up their pursuit of the Gabon international with manager Antonio Conte keen to bolster his attacking ranks.

