Harrop hopes Ilkeston FC can still be saved

Ilkeston FC owner Nigel Harrop says he believes the club could still be saved from liquidation despite a winding up order having been served on Monday.

A high court judge turned down pleas for the club to be given more time to finalise a takeover which they say would have seen debts cleared, in an 11-minute hearing at Liverpool Crown Court.

It came just hours after a company called All Eight Sports Management had issued a statement explaining a deal was in place to buy the Robins.

The winding up petition was brought by Hire Intelligence Ltd over the amount of £14,438, owed with regard to the hire of computer equipment.

Hire Intelligence now have seven days to wait before they can activate the winding up order which would finalise Ilkeston’s liquidation once and for all, but Harrop says All Eight’s lawyers are now trying to salvage the club’s future.

He said: “All Eight are dealing with Hire Intelligence’s lawyers to try and come to an agreement.

“All Eight were aware of the petition and also what might happen today and are still keen to proceed with the takeover.

“It’s important people remain calm as it’s not over yet.

“If other creditors approach the club then All Eight will speak to each of them to come to arrangements for paying off the debts. For now, Hire Intelligence are the ones that need paying and the clock is ticking.”