Heckingbottom on Nottingham Forest link: ‘What would be the point in going there?’

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom has indicated he would not be interested in a switch to Nottingham Forest.

Heckingbottom had been the bookies’ favourite for the vacant Forest job but seemingly ruled himself out of the running.

“What a club it is; a great football club. But they’re in lots and lots of uncertainty at the minute, aren’t they,” Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield.

“There’s been lots of people linked with it and they’ve all said the same – ‘what would be the point in going there as it is?’ My feelings are exactly the same.”

Forest owner Fawaz Al Hasawi is on the look out for a new manager after sacking head coach Philippe Montanier, with Gary Brazil taking temporary charge of the first team.

There have been off-field issues for Al Hasawi to deal with too following a failed takeover of the club by a US consortium and fan protests in the City Ground car park.

Yet Al Hasawi has stated he is focused on building structure at the club he and his family bought in July 2012, with ambitions to get Forest back into the Premier League.

The two-time European Champions currently sit 19th in the Championship table.