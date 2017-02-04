Holland continues with efforts to add to squad

Paul Holland says he will continue to try hard to get the players needed to save Ilkeston’s season, but that time is fast running out.

The Robins lost 5-0 at home to league leaders Blyth Spartans on Saturday to make it 19 games without a win in all competitions and 11 straight defeats.

That leaves Ilkeston firmly in the relegation zone and continuing to field a team struggling to compete each week, but Holland says it’s not for the want of trying when it comes to recruiting.

He said: “I can assure the fans I’m trying to bring in players I think will make a difference. I know who they are and am trying to make it happen.

“We’ve had the two Bermudan lads come in and they give us good options but we need much more and time isn’t on our side.”

Saturday’s game saw the Robins fall behind early on and never recover, Blyth going on to score five without reply to consolidate their lead.

Holland added: “Blyth are the sort of team we need to be using as an example of how to do things. With the team we had earlier in the season I’m confident we’d have run them a lot closer, as we did at their place.

“But as it stands, we need more and I’ll be working to achieve that. We now have ten days before our next game and I’ll be trying to persuade the chairman to bring in the players we need.”