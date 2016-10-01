Holland frustrated with Ilkeston FA Cup exit

Paul Holland has admitted his frustration at Ilkeston’s FA Cup exit on Saturday after their 2-1 defeat by Stourbridge.

Rory Coleman had put Ilkeston in front on 15 minutes but a Stourbridge equaliser before the break and then the award of a highly controversial penalty early in the second-half ultimately saw the Robins knocked out.

And Holland was left lamenting not only that decision but also his side’s lack of attacking quality.

He said: “It’s obviously frustrating as we want to go as far as we can in the FA Cup both for the club and for the fans.

“The circumstances are tough too because having seen the video the ref has clearly made a mistake for the penalty.

“Even so, we still need to be a lot more clinical in the final third and convert more of the chances we’re creating.

“We need to man up at times and realise that we can’t keep coming in and saying how unlucky we are. At half-time I said to the players that to be a successful team you have to overcome setbacks better and in the end we didn’t have enough today.”

Holland confirmed he’s keen to secure striker Malachi Lavelle-Moore on a more permanent deal after his debut in Saturday’s game.

The former Notts County, Torquay and Macclesfield man played for 65 minutes but struggled as a lone striker, doing most of his work in wide areas as a replacement for the injured Anthony Dwyer.

Holland said: “I’m still looking for more firepower but Malachi was with us at the start of pre-season before a family bereavement set him back a bit, but hopefully he gives us another option.”

Next up for Ilkeston is a trip to Rushall Olympic on Tuesday night before they visit Corby Town next Saturday.