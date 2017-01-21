Holland in player search as Robins’ poor run goes on

Paul Holland says he is determined to bring new players in before Ilkeston’s next game after the Robins fell to another defeat on Saturday.

The 1-0 loss to Corby Town means it’s 17 games without a win in all competitions for Holland’s men, Ryan Bell’s early goal the difference.

And with a lack of goals - and points - a growing concern as Ilkeston sit in the relegation zone, Holland knows things have to happen quickly.

He said: “It’s not rocket science, we need more goals and more quality throughout the team. I’m not faulting the lads we’ve got, they’re giving everything, but I’m sick of coming out after every game and saying how unlucky we’ve been not to get something out of it.

“We’ve identified people we want and I’ll be attempting to make it happen as soon as possible as time is running out.”

On the defeat to Corby, Holland again felt his players deserved something from the encounter.

He said: “It was a good effort and with some more luck in front of goal we’d have got something but we can’t keep saying that.

“It was another case of an opposition manager saying we didn’t deserve to lose but it’s happening too often.

“So we have to be proactive now. I’m not a quitter, so I’ll keep working with what I’ve got, but what we’ve got needs improving, with new players to complement better the talent we already have.”

Ilkeston are next in action next Saturday when they visit Barwell.