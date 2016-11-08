Holland praises character and spirit of Ilkeston FC youngsters

Signs that Ilkeston FC’s youngsters are learning quickly on the job is giving manager Paul Holland plenty of encouragement as the season progresses.

Many teams would have been disheartened to surrender a two-goal lead, as Ilkeston did in a 2-2 draw away to Merseyside mid-tablers Marine last Saturday.

But Holland said he was delighted with the way his youthful side reacted to adversity and dug in to ensure they returned home with a vital point.

“A year ago, we would have gone under and lost the game,” he said. “So the character and spirit that we showed was really pleasing.

“Yes, it was disappointing to let a 2-0 lead slip. But we always knew it was going to be a tough game because Marine went into it on the back of two good results, both in the league and in the FA Trophy.

“It’s an intimidating place, so I was pleased to get a point. It showed that our youngsters are beginning to man up.

“My message to them has always been that every point is vital. This is proper football now, not academy football, and I think they are starting to take that on board.

“It is small steps that they are taking. I have made no secret of the fact that I would like a more experienced squad. But the young lads are definitely learning, and will get plenty of opportunities to learn more.”

Ilkeston’s draw at Marine left them 20th in the 24-team table with 17 points from their 14 games. And Holland’s boys will be hoping to make that at least 20 points (after Tuesday night’s game at home to Spennymoor United) when they return to the Liverpool area this coming Saturday for their next league match against bottom-of-the-table Skelmersdale United.

Skelmersdale have won just two of their 17 games, and were soundly dispatched by Ilkeston, 3-0, at the New Manor Ground a month ago. However, Holland is taking nothing for granted.

“Again, it is not an easy place to go, and I expect a totally different game to the one at home,” said the 43-year-old former Mansfield Town and Chesterfield midfielder.

“They will be fighting for everything, and they will see this game as a massive opportunity to get three points.

“There is not a lot between all the teams in this league, as we showed when we beat Buxton while they were top. If we are right, we are capable of beating anyone and we must see the Skelmersdale game as a chance to pull further away from the bottom.”

Saturday’s clash is followed by another trip to play bottom-of-the-table opposition because next Tuesday night, Ilkeston take on Rugby Town in the league cup. Rugby have just five points from 14 games in Division One South of the league and have won only once all season.

Again Holland refuses to be complacent, and has done his homework on Rugby in preparation for a tie he attaches plenty of value too.

“Some people say the league cup isn’t important, but I want to go as far as possible in the competition, whatever side I turn out,” he said.