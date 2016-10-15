Holland praises Ilkeston players after third straight win

Paul Holland was again full of praise for his Ilkeston FC players on Saturday after they secured their third win on the trot.

The Robins were 3-0 victors over Skelmersdale United, goals from Luis Rose, Anthony Dwyer and Malachi Lavelle-Moore doing the damage and lifting Ilkeston out of the relegation zone.

And although Holland said he was disappointed with the first-half display, he was delighted by what he saw in the second.

He said: “It was really pleasing to get another win. I’d actually had to give the lads their first real rollocking of the season at half-time because I wasn’t happy with what I’d seen in the first-half given we looked a bit sluggish.

“We have to set a high standard to stick to and we did that much better in the second-half. Skelmersdale changed their formation at the break and it gave us a bit more room for our fitness to shine through.

“Last week at Corby we came from behind to win which was an important milestone, and today we’ve won having had a poor first-half which is another.”

Ilkeston now make the long trip to Blyth Spartans on Tuesday night with Holland adding: “We’ve got the winning mentality and will go there aiming to continue a good run. It’s always a tough place to go but we’ll work out a way of playing that can hurt them and hopefully reap the rewards.”

Related article: MATCH REPORT: Ilkeston FC 3 Skelmersdale 0