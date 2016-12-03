Holland: ‘We must cope with physical side of football’

Paul Holland was left a frustrated man after Ilkeston FC were comfortably beaten 3-0 at home by Grantham Town on Saturday.

Two goals in the first ten minutes gave the Gingerbreadmen a lead they never looked likely to lose, a third not long after half-time rounding off a comfortable win.

And head coach Holland found it difficult to highlight any positives post match.

He said: “There were none. We know teams will come and bully us and anyone watching that who might be scouting for another team will probably decide that’s how to play.

“We said after the Whitby game that we won’t always have it how we want it and for every game like that, we’ll probably have two or three like this.

“The lads’ effort can’t be faulted. They’re giving 100 per cent in difficult circumstances, as I will, but we have to work with what we’ve got.”

The Robins’ attention now turns to the Derbyshire Senior Cup on Tuesday night with the visit of Matlock Town.

Holland added: “We can’t make big changes as we don’t have a big squad. We also can’t feel sorry for ourselves, we just have to work very hard in training to cope better with the more physical side of the game.

“We’ve got a big game at Frickley next week so our mind will also on that, but Matlock will be a good chance to put today’s game behind us.”

