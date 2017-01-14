Holland: ‘We need experience to bring youngsters on’

Paul Holland said his young Ilkeston side possessed the work-rate but lacked the experience to get something from their trip to Sutton Coldfield Town.

The Robins lost out narrowly - and rather unfortunately - as a deep cross from Max Wright looped into the net for the hosts just before the break.

It proved to be the only goal of the game and head coach Holland said it was a frustrating afternoon for his players against another time fighting for survival.

He said: “If you’ve got an experienced striker you’ve probably won that. It’s frustrating. I think the lads have acquitted themselves after Mickleover, they’ve been in the games.

“Something has got to change where they have got to learn little things, we concede a lot of goals just before half-time or just after half-time, so sometimes with a little bit of experience you make sure you go into half-time 0-0 and we’re the better team first half.

“I spoke to the opposing manager again and he said ‘you definitely deserved something out of that game, we were a joy to watch, your boys give 100 per cent’ and they do. You can’t question their commitment and their effort, it’s just having that bit of experience sometimes.

“We’ve said that all along that you need the experience to bring the young kids on.”

Holland added: “Two minutes from the end of the game and their keeper has pulled off a ‘worldy’ save. Sometimes it’s the decision making and sometimes it’s easier to have that little bit of experience to take control on the pitch and take the responsibility.

“We need to bring other bodies into the football club. People on loan or people with experience but you can’t question the level of commitment. Sometimes you’re looking behind you sometimes thinking how am I going to win that game. Sometimes, when there’s nothing in a game and you’ve got that little bit of experience you go on and win it.”