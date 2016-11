Ilkeston FC’s planned visit to Stourbridge on Monday night has been postponed.

Persistent rain across the Midlands has meant the Glassboys’ pitch is now waterlogged with no prospect of it draining in time for the game to be played.

A new date for the fixture is yet to be announced.

Ilkeston are next due to be in action with a home game against current Evo-Stik Premier Division leaders Whitby Town on Saturday (26th) with a 3pm kick-off.