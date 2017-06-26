Ilkeston FC wound up in High Court today

Ilkeston looks set to be without a football club next season after the current club was finally wound up in the High Court this morning for the second time in seven years

Ilkeston FC Limited has been placed into liquidation and Midlands-based accountancy and business advisory firm, Smith Cooper, have been appointed to deal with the business and assets of the Robins with effect from today.

The move follows a winding up order made on 2nd June 2017, due to unpaid debts in excess of £14,000 which were owed to office equipment leasing firm Hire Intelligence International Limited.

A recent statement from the club announced that new owners were set to take over, instilling confidence in supporters and creditors alike,

However, this proved futile with a further statement announcing the liquidation of the organisation following its relegation from the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division last season.

Ilkeston FC was formed in 2010 after the demise of Ilkeston Town and, although, the club went up for sale for a short period, it was to no avail.

Dean Nelson, head of business recovery and insolvency at Smith Cooper said: “We are working together with the Football Association and the major stakeholders to achieve a solution that will ensure the ongoing survival of the club.

“The football club, in whichever guise it has taken, has a long and proud sporting tradition – one we all wish to see continue.”

Plans are already in place among supporters to create a new community-based and fan-owned club in its place with a view to playing competitive football in the 2018/19 season under the name of Ilkeston United Community Football Club.

News of today’s liquidation is likely to see those plans quickly go full steam ahead.