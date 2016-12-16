Ilkeston goalkeeper Ross Durrant signs for Boston United

Ilkeston FC goalkeeper Ross Durrant has signed for National League North side Boston United, the Advertiser understands.

Durrant, 21, has been an ever-present in the Robins side since joining the club in the summer following his departure from Nottingham Forest. He had also spent a loan spell at Ilkeston last season.

A string of fine displays in goal for Ilkeston this campaign had alerted the Pilgrims to the promising youngster and new boss Adam Murray wasted no time in making him his first signing.

The news is yet to be confirmed by either club but sources have told the Advertiser that the deal is done and Durrant could well feature for Boston this weekend.

Ilkeston are due to face Marine at the New Manor Ground on Saturday, with teenage goalkeeper Jamie Hannis now likely to earn a recall to the team.