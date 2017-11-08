In-form Robins head into break all smiles

Ilkeston Town will go into a weekend off with seven straight wins behind them as their season continues to go from strength to strength.

Despite requiring some time at the start of the campaign to settle following the club’s formation just three weeks before the season began, the squad is now gelling together well and results keep coming on the pitch.

The latest saw a 6-0 win at home to Paget Rangers on Saturday followed by a 3-0 success in the Derbyshire Senior Cup against Dronfield Town on Tuesday night.

And boss Steve Chettle is more than happy with how things are going.

He said: “You can never get bored of winning every week.

“We’ve grown as a team and grown as a club, and the players are growing into Ilkeston Town Football Club.

“On Saturday against Paget I was really pleased with how professional we were.

“We said at half-time that it was only 1-0 and that we needed to take more chances and in the end it proved very comfortable.

“It was great for Jamie Walker to become the first player of the newly-formed club to score a hat-trick.

“We didn’t have the same time to prepare for the season as everyone else but we’ve adjusted to the league now and have won ten of the last 13 league games so are in good form.”

Saturday’s hat-trick hero Walker, meanwhile, says that from a players’ perspective, things couldn’t be much better.

He said: “We’re all buzzing. We’re playing with confidence, freedom and are expressing ourselves. We know each other’s games now and that helps us know what to do when passing the ball.

“I’d put my money on us turning anyone over who came to the NMG to play us at the moment.”

The win over Dronfield saw Chettle tweak the starting line-up, including the inclusion of Tim Hopkinson up front who scored two fine goals.

Chettle said: “We made five change and changed the formation and the display wasn’t as good as Saturday’s, but we were keen to get through and did so.

“Ian Deakin hasn’t had one save to make but the back three could have dominated more and we could have moved the ball better through midfield, but Tim started and got a couple of good goals which is encouraging.”

With Ilkeston’s next game being on November 18 at home to Lichfield City, Chettle has time to consider how to approach it, with the Robins boss adding: “We’ve got a week or so to think about whether we need to change anything.

“We’ll train at the weekend and then twice next week to prepare for Lichfield. The lads playing in the league got six on Saturday and those that played tonight did well too so we may have some decisions to make.

“The break is no bad thing even with our good form as it gives us a chance to breath and take stock and go into the next games a bit fresher.”