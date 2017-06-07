Magpies owner Hardy linked with Ilkeston takeover

The race to save Ilkeston FC from extinction is well and truly on - with Notts County chairman Alan Hardy the next person to throw his hat in the ring to buy the club.

The Robins were wound up at the high court on Monday but have around five days to agree a deal with creditors that could see the threat of extinction lifted.

All Eight Sports Management look favourites to buy the club despite its expulsion from the Northern Premier League yesterday, with the Nottingham Post reporting that Hardy is ready to step in with an offer should All Eight not push a deal through.

Hardy told the Post: “Ilkeston is a fantastic non-league club and one that should be at the heart of its community.

“It has a fantastic track record of developing players over the years, possesses a wonderful little ground and also boasts a fantastic academy.

“It seems a real shame that this could all go to waste and I don’t want to let that happen.

“As someone who believes in having a thriving community football club, I have spoken to Ilkeston owner Nigel Harrop about the situation.

“I had two hours with him on the phone so I know what needs to be done.”

Harrop, meanwhile, has told the Advertiser he remains confident a deal will be done by the end of the week.

He said: “There is still every chance the club can be saved and arrangements made for creditors to be paid.

“I’m optimistic that even with the club having been refused a licence to play in the Northern Premier League, we can get a deal over the line and the new owners can then discuss with the FA which division they can play in next season.”