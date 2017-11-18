Marshall double helps keeper to “afternoon off”

Ilkeston Town assistant manager and goalkeeper Ian Deakin said he enjoyed his Saturday afternoon having nothing to do as the Robins secured their eighth successive win.

The 2-0 home success over Lichfield City cemented third place in Division One of the Midland Football League.

“The lads have done brilliantly,” he said.

“I have had nothing to do for 90 minutes. It was a very professional and workmanlike performance.

“Credit to them. They are getting better each week and are gelling a lot now.

“That is how I like to spend my Saturday afternoons with nothing to do.”

Ilkeston had battled to a 2-2 draw at Lichfield earlier in the season, conceding two contentious goals.

But this time the Robins’ kept City at bay and struck twice through Alex Marshall.

In the 26th minute the striker took advantage of horrendous error by City keeper Jon Clough, who tried to play the ball out from the back.

Ten minutes into the second period Marshall headed in a second to double the Robins’ advantage from an excellent Jamie Walker cross.

The goals left Ilkeston four points behind the top two — new leaders Walsall Wood and Studley.

Deakin praised marksman Marshall, who has set himself a 25-goal target for the season and is already well into double figures.

“The lad wears his heart on his sleeve. He is an Ilkeston lad and gives 100% every week,” said Deakin.

“Nine times out of 10 hard work pays off. That lad has got a great attitude and long may it continue for us. He is scoring goals, which is brilliant.”

Deakin also praised the contribution of Walker in the second goal.

“He has played at Evostik level and has got quality. His left foot is brilliant,” said Deakin.

“But I couldn’t single anyone out. There are some unsung heroes in there — Chris Shaw wins his headers.”