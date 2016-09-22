MATCH PREVIEW: Ilkeston FC v Buxton

Ilkeston FC will welcome the current league leaders and county rivals Buxton to the New Manor Ground this weekend.

Martin McIntosh’s men have started the season in fine style with six wins and two draws from their nine league games so far.

They exited the FA cup to Division One South side Witton Albion in what was a rare blip to their season so far, but otherwise have been in excellent form.

But McIntosh is nevertheless in no doubt Saturday will be a tough challenge for them.

He said: “If you played Ilkeston in their first match after the ban you could say they’d be lacking match sharpness, but they’ve had six or seven games now, they’ll be in their stride.

“I’m sure they will be in full flight, they’ve got a great surface there and good, quick young full-time players.

“They’re a conveyor belt a bit like us, players get sold every year.

“There will be some good young players on show and a lot of people watching with interest I’m sure.”

Buxton’s last match was a fine 3-1 away win at Ashton United on Tuesday night, following a 1-1 draw at Corby Town last weekend.

Ilkeston, meanwhile, enjoyed a 1-0 FA Cup win at Barwell last Saturday before seeing their home game with Hednesford on Tuesday night end prematurely due to floodlight failure after 83 minutes

To read the thoughts of Ilkeston boss Paul Holland after that match HERE

Kick-off at the New Manor Ground is at 3pm.

Following that game, Ilkeston will be away to Halesowen Town on Tuesday night before an FA Cup third qualifying round clash with Stourbridge on Saturday, October 1.