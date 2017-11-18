MATCH REPORT: Ilkeston 2-0 Lichfield City - Robins make it eight wins on the bounce

Ilkeston made it eight wins in a row in all competitions with a comfortable 2-0 success against Lichfield City on Saturday.

The hosts rarely had to break sweat to secure another three points, the visitors offering precious little despite being a top half of the table side.

The Robins could perhaps have scored more than the two they managed but there will have been little to concern boss Steve Chettle as Alex Marshall’s double did the damage.

Ilkeston domimated the early stages but it took ten minutes for their first notable shot on goal, Ben Morris volleying just wide after good work from Billy Bennett down the left.

Ben Fairclough dragged a shot similarly wide six minutes later after Jamie Walker’s cross found him at the back post, but the opening goal would finally come on 26 minutes - with a little help from the visitors.

Goalkeeper Jon Clough took a long time to pass the ball out to defender Josh Sedgley, who upon receiving it was then dispossessed by Montel Gibson who squared to Alex Marshall and he was able to drill the ball into the net from the edge of the penalty area.

Sedgley had Lichfield’s first shot on target on 40 minutes but it was easily gathered by Robins keeper Ian Deakin, then an even better chance fell to Dan Griffiths who was sent in on goal but shot weakly and again Deakin saved to keep the lead intact at half-time.

Ilkeston began the second-half well and nearly made it 2-0 when great inter-play between Alex Marshall and Walker down the left ended with the latter’s shot being superbly tipped over by Clough, who also saved Gibson’s header from the resulting corner.

Moments later, however, the second goal came and it was one of quality. Walker was the architect as he battled for the ball out on the left and then put in a superb cross to the back post which Alex Marshall met with a powerful header to get his second on 56 minutes.

Walker shot wide from distance with his weaker right foot on 65 minutes, Alex Marshall nearly lobbing Clough soon afterwards but seeing his shot hit the top of the net.

Gibson’s half volley was saved by Clough on 70, and it took until two minutes from time for the next clear cut chance to arrive and it was Gibson again - this time putting the ball well over the top in lots of space after being fed by Alex Marshall.

That would be that, and another win was added to the ever-growing list.

Ilkeston: 1 Ian Deakin, 2 Ben Fairclough (Lavell White 67), 3 Jamie Walker, 4 Chris Shaw (c), 5 Charlie Jemson, 6 Tom Marshall, 7 Ben Morris (Micah Edwards 86), 8 Jordan Wheatley, 9 Alex Marshall, 10 Montel Gibson, 11 Billy Bennett

Subs not used: Tim Hopkinson, Martin Lench, Calum Smith

Lichfield City: 1 Jon Clough, 2 Tom Howard, 3 Jordan Hunt, 4 Lewis Bourne, 5 Dan McLeod, 6 Dan Shepperd (Tom Green 62), 7 Ben Lunde, 8 Dan Thurstance, 9 Dan Griffiths, 10 Josh Sedgley, 11 Joe Cornforth (Joe Speck 75)

Subs not used: Jaime Brea Moreno, Matt Cotterell, Ashley Justin

Ref: Benjamin Stott

Att: 519

Star Robin: Jamie Walker