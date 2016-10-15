MATCH REPORT: Ilkeston FC 3 Skelmersdale 0

Of the three straight wins in which Ilkeston now bask, this was the most impressive.

The in-form Robins came up against a distinctly out-of-form Skelmersdale and put them to bed with little fuss, their second-half display in particular emphasising their superiority.

The visitors lacked any kind of serious attacking threat that might have worried Ilkeston, and although it took a while for the hosts to really assert their authority, the result was never in doubt once they’d gone a couple of goals in front.

It’s a win that lifts them out of the relegation zone, albeit with Ilkeston still having several games in hand on those above them, the nine points won in the last week having really kick-started their campaign.

Skem had the first opening of note as Ben Hodkinson skewed the ball wide from just outside the penalty area, but the Robins then began to get a grip on the game and their reward was the opening goal on 16 minutes.

Rory Coleman had slipped when taking a free-kick just outside the box and his effort was cleared for a throw-in. Coleman took it and when Anton Brown flicked on, Luis Rose was on hand to finish well from eight yards out.

There was very little goalmouth action after that although most attacks were coming from the hosts. That changed on 31 minutes when Skem worked well down the right and Tom Ince’s header was just wide of the post and the sides would go in at half-time with the Robins ahead.

It was nearly 2-0 early in the second-half as Dwyer set Rose free and when he beat a defender his shot was pushed away by goalkeeper Martin Fearon.

Moments later, Coleman’s free-kick was cleared as far as skipper Matt Baker but his shot was headed off the line by Phil Mooney.

Shelton saw a low shot saved by Fearon’s legs as the Robins continued to turn the screw, Ben Morris shooting wide from 25 yards on 59 and Shelton doing similar a couple of minutes later.

Haydn Goddard was next to have a crack, his effort straight down the throat of Fearon, before the Robins pressure finally paid off on 67 minutes.

Dwyer had worked hard in the lone striker role but had lacked the support or power to create much in the way of goal-scoring opportunities. This time, when receiving the ball and heading for goal from 35 yards out, he beat his defender and had time to pick his spot and beat Fearon.

Dwyer was immediately replaced by Malachi Lavelle-Moore and it took the substitute just six minutes to make his mark with what was his first Ilkeston goal. Shelton won the ball in midfield and sent Lavelle-Moore clear and he had lots of time to consider his optoins and slide the ball under Fearon for 3-0.

Shelton then saw a shot parried and Rose fluffed his lines with the rebound from close range, the same player then shooting straight at Fearon when he could well have been better off feeding the better-placed Lavelle-Moore instead.

But, aside from a Coleman drive being pushed away by Fearon late on, the Robins didn’t need to offer much more and the victory, and another clean sheet, were comfortably theirs.

Ilkeston: 1 Ross Durrant, 2 Danny Gordon, 3 Rory Coleman, 4 Ben Morris (Dexter Atkinson 77), 5 Matt Baker (c), 6 Luke Foster, 7 Luis Rose (Reid Owen 84), 8 Mark Shelton, 9 Anthony Dwyer (Malachi Lavelle-Moore 68), 10 Anton Brown, 11 Haydn Goddard

Subs not used: Jak Kenworthy, Jaylon Bather

Skelmersdale: 1 Martin Fearon, 2 Phil Mooney, 3 Shaun Holden (Jonah O’Reilly 24), 4 Kenny Strickland, 5 Rob Bodie (c), 6 Benito Lowe, 7 Ben Jago (Steven Akrigg 68), 8 Paul Woolcott, 9 Ben Hodkinson, 10 Luke Wall, 11 Tom Ince

Subs not used: Daniel Burns, Valter Fernandes, Phil Priestley

Ref: Sarah Garratt

Att: 328

Star Robin: Luis Rose