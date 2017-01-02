Matlock Town take derby honours against Ilkeston FC

Matlock Town took the honours in the Derbyshire derby on Bank Holiday Monday but Ilkeston can take heart from a much-improved display.

The 7-0 beating at Mickleover on Boxing Day will have still been hurting the Robins but here they showed a lot more heart and quality, vital components if they’re to survive in this division.

Their inability to score was down to some poor decision-making and a couple of questionable offside calls, and although Matlock deserved their win, they had to work hard for it, a fine finish from Burton loanee Marcus Dinanga proving the difference as they continue their charge for a play-off spot.

Ilkeston began well and forced three early corners, Matt Baker heading over the top from the last of them with four minutes on the clock.

Niall McManus cut inside and shot straight at Jamie Hannis in Matlock’s first moment of note, then Dinanga’s chip forced Hannis to tip over the bar on 14 minutes.

Dwayne Wiley thought he’d put the Gladiators in front from the resultant corner, but Hannis clawed his effort away from goal and out for a corner, the Matlock players and fans claiming the ball had crossed the line.

Luis Rose was pulling most of the strings when it came to Ilkeston attacks and having skinned Nico Degirolamo he couldn’t quite find a teammate in the middle and the ball was cleared from a corner from which Ryan Head flicked over the top.

Rose then did well to send Ben Morris through to score but the flag had been raised for offside - it looked very tight.

Rose shot straight at Phil Barnes as half-time approached as the game continued to be an even encounter, the sides eventually going in level at the break, no doubt a huge relief for Ilkeston who were five down at the same point a week earlier.

It took a while for any clear cut chances to come in the second-half but Matlock were gradually getting a foothold in the game, their dominance eventually bringing its rewards on 63 minutes.

Ted Cribley did well outside the penalty area and threaded a neat ball into Dinanga who proceeded to lift the ball over Hannis and into the net.

Morris drove low at Barnes from distance as Ilkeston tried to claw their way back into the game, Rose then doing similar after a good move involving Reece Horne and Brandon Clarke.

The Ilkeston task was then made that bit harder with 13 minutes left when Max Thornberry dived in on Dinanga and didn’t get the ball, a second yellow card the inevitable outcome and the Robins were a man down.

Cribley curled an effort just wide soon afterwards from a tight angle, Anthony Dwyer then heading a much better chance wide and Robins sub Tevahn Tyrell scuffing past the post at the other end as he fell backwards in the penalty area.

Niall McManus broke forward to test Hannis and Clarke’s header was held by Barnes as late chances continued to come, but in the end it would be Dinanga’s goal that would prove the difference.

Ilkeston: 1 Jamie Hannis, 2 Connor Walters, 3 Ryan Head (Ryan Wheatley 89), 4 Max Thornberry, 5 Matt Baker (c), 6 Keenan Meakin (Tevahn Tyrell 58), 7 Luis Rose, 8 Jaylon Bather, 9 Tom Gamblen (Reece Horne 70), 10 Ben Morris, 11 Brandon Clarke

Subs not used: Charlie Scanlon, Tristan Comery

Matlock: 1 Phil Barnes, 2 Liam Marsden, 3 Jake Green (Kevin Grocutt 71), 4 Joe Doyle (c), 5 Nico Degirolamo, 6 Dwayne Wiley, 7 Niall McManus, 8 Alex Pursehouse (Mason Warren 52), 9 Anthony Dwyer (Adam Yates 89), 10 Marcus Dinanga, 11 Ted Cribley

Subs not used: Jamie Yates, Marc Newsham

Goal: Dinanga 63

Ref: Matthew Smith

Att: 474

Star Robin: Luis Rose