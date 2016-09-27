No trouble at Mills for goal-crazy Awsworth Villa

Thirteen might be unlucky for some, but not for rampant Awsworth Villa. For that’s how many goals they ran in past shellshocked Mansfield Hosiery Mills in a one-sided Notts Senior League, (NSL) Senior Cup, First Round tie.

Hosiery Mills are the new tenants of Sutton Town’s old ground. But they play two divisions below Awsworth in the NSL and were no match for a visiting team on a roll after an unbeaten start to the new season.

The big, flat pitch was the perfect setting for Awsworth’s attacking football as the cup holders went goal crazy with the prolific Ryan Whitehurst netting five and substitute Simon Newell also helping himself to a hat-trick.

When the tie kicked off, the visitors were straight in the ascendancy, and it took only two minutes for Luke Hodgman to open the scoring when he finished from close range after a well-worked move.

Three minutes later, Hodgman doubled his tally with a turn and shot from 15 yards. And not wanting to be outdone by his strike partner, Ryan Whitehurst quickly got in on the act and made it 3-0 after 15 minutes with a simple tap-in after fine wing play by Matt Goodwin.

Awsworth continued to create chances, seemingly at ease. However, it wasn’t until the 36th minute when Josh Niblett made it 4-0. With half-time fast approaching, Ryan Whitehurst scored the goal of the game when he made it five with a unstoppable shot from 30 yards.

As the second half got under way, the match became a test of Awsworth’s character, asking if they would sit back on their lead or continue to push for more goals. The result was a pleasing one as the tempo remained high and the effort levels were stuck on maximum.

Ryan Whitehurst completed his treble early in the half and followed up pretty much straight afterwards to to take the tally to seven. Josh Niblett added number eight with a close-range header before Newell entered the fray with his side’s ninth goal.

The game did take a bit of a break after this, and credit should go to the Mansfield outfit for continuing to probe when given the opportunity. However, the Awsworth backline were as dominating as they had been all season, while at the other end Villa continued to press for double figures.

They got there when Newell scored his second, albeit assisted by a heavy deflection. Goodwin grabbed the goal his display deserved before Ryan Whitehurst scored his 18th of the season to complete the dozen. The last act of the game fell to Simon Newell as he netted his third with a header.