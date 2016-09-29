Northern Premier League defend stance on Ilkeston FC

The Evo-Stik Northern Premier League have issued a detailed statement explaining their reasons behind the punishments handed out to Ilkeston FC over the summer.

The Robins were suspended from all footballing activity before the start of the season for a breach in the league’s rules and regulations, consequently seeing four of their matches postponed due to what the league has described as the club ‘not meeting its obligations as agreed in previous meetings and correspondence.’

That then resulted in a hefty fine from the NPL for failing to fulfill fixtures.

The statement details how Ilkeston pleaded guilty to all charges put to them revolving around breaches of the Financial Reporting Initiative and defaulting on Time To Pay agreements with HMRC, all of which contributed to the withdrawal of their league licence.

HMRC have now been paid by Ilkeston FC and the club is believed to no longer have any major creditors.

The full league statement can be found HERE

Ilkeston FC chief executive Nigel Harrop declined to comment specifically on the statement, saying: “We paid the fine handed to us and just want to move on with the rest of the season.”