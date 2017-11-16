Search

OPINION: Chris Martin still has plenty to offer Derby County

Derby County vs Nottingham Forest - Chris Martin of Derby County - Pic By James Williamson
With the international break now firmly behind us, Derby County prepare for a return to action with a trip to Fulham.

Our Derby County writer Andy Buckley-Taylor previews the match and the likely controversy over the return of Chris Martin.