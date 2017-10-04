OPINION: Gary Rowett needs to do better at Derby County

Derby County season-ticket holder Joe Lightfoot says anythign but the play-offs will be a failed season for the Rams.
And the University of Derby football journalism student also thinks it will be the end of Gary Rowett.
