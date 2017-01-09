OPINION: Time running out for Ilkeston FC to get it right

There’s a risk developing of starting to sound like a stuck record when it comes to talking about Ilkeston FC each week.

It’s pretty straightforward at the moment - a team too young overall to cope with the rigours of the Northern Premier League fails to win and everyone continues to wonder how the problem is going to be solved.

It’s around two-and-a-half months since Ilkeston last won a game and when that happened at Coalville Town the squad looked pretty different to how it does at the moment, with the now-departed experienced players dotted around the team alongside the youngsters.

Now, just the youngsters remain, and while there are some good individual displays here and there and parts of some games where the team is holding its own, it’s nowhere near enough.

Even if a win does come, which it surely will at some point, there needs to be a lot more of them if this season isn’t to degenerate into a horror show.

Saturday at Sutton Coldfield is a massive game because it’s always important to win matches against the teams around you, and whilst neither would escape the relegation zone with a win, defeat could see them cut adrift even further if the sides just outside the zone pick up points.

There’s a very real danger now that despite there still being 22 league matches for Ilkeston to play, they’ll be out of the running for survival long before those games are up.

All of which remains an incredibly frustrating situation for fans to have to digest. Here’s a club with a decent fanbase and, one assumes, some money in the bank now after a portion of the ‘Che Adams cash’ apparently arrived.

And yet, it seems that no money is being ploughed into the first team in an attempt to keep them afloat in the NPL, achieving which in my eyes is extremely crucial to the club’s future.

CEO Nigel Harrop still hasn’t offered any kind of explanation as to why that is or what the plan is, either to me or through official channels, something the fans are crying out for as they watch the team struggle. All we can do is speculate.

Despite my failed attempts just after Christmas, Harrop says he will still do a piece with me but, whenever that happens, it will still have to be convincing and any words must be backed up with actions when it comes to trying to keep the Robins up.

Time is running out, so something surely has to happen soon, but in the meantime let’s hope Paul Holland and his young team can stop the rot on Saturday and get what would be a massive and morale-boosting win.