Paul Holland determined to add to Ilkeston FC squad

Paul Holland says he is determined to bring new players in before the weekend after Ilkeston FC fell to another defeat on Saturday.

The 1-0 loss to Corby Town means it’s 17 games without a win in all competitions for Holland’s men, Ryan Bell’s early goal the difference.

And with a lack of goals - and points - a growing concern as Ilkeston sit in the relegation zone, Holland knows things have to happen quickly.

He said: “It’s not rocket science, we need more goals and more quality throughout the team. I’m not faulting the lads we’ve got, they’re giving everything, but I’m sick of coming out after every game and saying how unlucky we’ve been not to get something out of it.

“We’ve identified people we want and I’ll be attempting to make it happen as soon as possible as time is running out.”

On the defeat to Corby, Holland again felt his players deserved something from the encounter.

He said: “It was a good effort and with some more luck in front of goal we’d have got something but we can’t keep saying that.

“It was another case of an opposition manager saying we didn’t deserve to lose but it’s happening too often.

“So we have to be proactive now. I’m not a quitter, so I’ll keep working with what I’ve got, but what we’ve got needs improving, with new players to complement better the talent we already have.

“Luis Rose is our top scorer but he’s not an out and out striker, which is how we’ve mostly had to use him. He’ll be better utilised in his more natural role out wide if we can get a new face in up front.”

One new signing that has been made already is goalkeeper Dale Eve. The 21-year-old Bermudan has most recently been playing back in his home country but has previously been employed by the likes of Stoke City, Fleetwood Town, Nuneaton and Forest Green Rovers.

He has received international clearance but a delay in completing some other formalities meant he couldn’t face Corby last weekend.

Holland said: “Dale comes with a good reputation and trained with us at the end of last week. He is here to compete with Jamie Hannis for the number one spot and is by no means guaranteed a starting berth if he doesn’t deserve one.

“It’s about trying to raise our standards again and competition for places is a good way to do that.”

Ilkeston are next in action on Saturday when they visit Barwell. The sides have already met three times this season, with Ilkeston recording two 1-0 wins in the FA Cup and the league and Barwell emerging victorious in the FA Trophy.