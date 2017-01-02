Paul Holland hails Ilkeston FC improvement despite defeat

Paul Holland hailed an improved Ilkeston display after their Bank Holiday defeat to Matlock Town but still believes much more is needed if the Robins are to escape the relegation zone.

The 1-0 defeat keeps Ilkeston firmly in the bottom three and without a win in 14 competitive matches.

They buried the demons of a 7-0 Boxing Day reverse at Mickleover with a better quality display on this occasion, Marcus Dinanga’s strike the difference.

Holland said: “We deserved more from the game but our finishing let us down at times and a bit of naivety at the back proved costly with their goal.

“I felt the referee had a poor game, and although Max Thornberry deserved his red card, there were times I felt we were very hard done by, including right at the end where there looked to be a handball in the lead up to Tevahn Tyrell’s chance.

“It was important to put Boxing Day behind us and I was pleased we did that but the fact remains we’re still short in certain areas and I’ll be doing all I can to try and bring some new faces in.”

The Robins now head to Stafford Rangers next Saturday as they seek an end to their poor run of form.

Holland added: “It will be one of the toughest games we’ll face given they’re a physical side who will make life difficult for us, so we’ll have to be ready for that, but today has given us something to build on.”