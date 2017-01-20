PREVIEW: Ilkeston FC v Corby Town - Robins look to do the double

Two sides fighting to get out of the relegation zone will meet on Saturday as Ilkeston FC host Corby Town at the New Manor Ground.

The Robins are without a win since October 22 and sit second-from-bottom in the standings, with Corby just one place and one point above them.

The Robins have four games in hand on their opponents, but even a win wouldn’t be enough to lift them out of the relegation zone - eight points currently the gap between themselves and Frickley Athletic in 20th.

Ilkeston and Corby have already met once this season - Ben Morris netting an injury-time winner as the Robins won 2-1

The Robins were in action last weekend in a 1-0 defeat to another side battling at the bottom, Sutton Coldfield Town, a goal right on half-time from Max Wright proving the difference

The Steelmen, meanwhile, drew 0-0 with Warrington Town on Saturday to make it five games unbeaten before then losing 2-1 at home to Coalville Town on Wednesday night, former Robin Rory Coleman netting twice to earn the visitors the victory.

Corby boss Gary Mills, speaking before the Coalville game, was in no doubt how big the double against Wednesday’s opponents and then Ilkeston would be.

He told the Northants Telegraph: “They are all big games for us at the moment but the next two, in particular, are going to be very important.

“We won’t stay up or go down as a result of what happens in them but they are certainly going to go a long way into deciding our fate.

“The players have to take a lot of credit for what has happened in the last four matches because they are the one who cross the line and deliver the performances.”

Kick-off at the New Manor Ground is 3pm with admission being £10 for adults, £7 concessions and £3 for 13-16s providing they are accompanied by an adult. Under 13s are free when accompanied by an adult.