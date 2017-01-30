Relegation seems a certainty for Ilkeston

As this season drags, and I mean drags, on and on for Ilkeston, the ‘best case scenarios’ are changing by the minute.

The bottom line is, to stay up, Ilkeston need to win at least ten more games, and to achieve that when they haven’t won since October 22 is clearly going to be a very big ask.

At the very least it would have to begin with widespread changes in the squad so that the current best performers can be complemented to a point where results are achieved rather than the plethora of odd-goal defeats that are happening all the time.

Anthony Dwyer’s return is a step in the right direction but it’ll take a whole lot more than that.

Even then, should the squad be quickly and dramatically improved, it has to be hoped that the new players gel together quickly as hitting the ground running will be crucial.

All of this is extremely hypothetical, however, because it would depend on the finances being put in place to allow Paul Holland to bring in the players he desires.

There have been rumours surrounding a possible sale of the club going around for a while now and I’ve had more than one name and/or consortium mentioned to me by independent sources.

Clearly, something has to happen that will push the club forward and fast, so if there is to be any takeover - and it’s important to stress no solid evidence has yet been provided that there will be - it’ll take quite a salvage operation to keep this season first of all alive, and then save it from being a total disaster should relegation be the outcome.

The lack of communication from the club remains alarming. What fans need is some kind of statement or public acknowledgement of the current situation and a degree of reassurance that work will be done to solve the problem.

Nigel Harrop said he’d let me know when he was willing to publically talk on the record, having chosen not to when an opportunity arose just after Christmas. He’s yet to do so, but even if not talking to the press, a statement on the club website might help.

If the silence is due to behind-the-scenes activity, namely some kind of takeoever, then fair enough, but in the meantime the fans remain angry and frustrated at watching their young charges lose every week.

This weekend sees Blyth Spartans visit and the way they’re going, you can’t see Ilkeston’s winless run ending on this occasion.

I’d love to be wrong, but Ilkeston’s form is nothing if not predictable at the moment.

The form of the other sides battling to stay up will come into play as well. Corby look like they’ll get out of it and Skelmersdale have just appointed a new manager so things could improve there.

Sutton Coldfield are also picking up after making widespread changes and really it’s only Frickley who are catchable outside the relegation zone if form picks up.

Relegation, to me, looks a nigh on certainty.