REPORT: Halesowen Town 2-1 Ilkeston FC

Kaiman Anderson’s double ensured Ilkeston FC’s challenging start to the season continued as the Yeltz claimed the win at The Grove.

It was Ilkeston’s fourth loss of the campaign so far and their second successive Tuesday night defeat on the road, the Robins still propping up the table on four points, albeit having played far fewer games than all above them.

In a lovely still evening in the West Midlands, Ilkeston went into the game with Anthony Dwyer up front and Ben Morris and Rory Coleman sat on the flanks. Mark Shelton was just in behind Dwyer with Haydn Goddard and Anton Brown holding.

From the start, the Robins moved the ball with confidence and intricacy, Coleman sought Dwyer with a low cross but the ball was blocked and the resulting corner saw Dwyer glance a header wide of the far post.

Ilkeston’s pressing was causing problems for the Yeltz who were struggling to generate any meaningful attacks and string passes together. When Ilkeston did get the ball, the attacks were often rushed; Goddard and Shelton’s pinged passes in towards Dwyer were often too long. The Robins should have taken the lead after 15 minutes when Daniel Platt denied Brown’s powerful header inside the box with an acrobatic palm away.

Ross Durrant was then alert to push a Kyle Haynes cross onto the bar, before the Yeltz wasted several free-kick openings. Malcolm Melvin first fired straight into the wall before Lee Chilton’s effort also nestled in the Ilkeston wall.

However with 33 minutes on the clock, the hosts did lead. A cross into the box found Melvin whose header crashed off the bar and fell kindly for Anderson to nod home unchallenged.

The second-half presented Ilkeston with a chance to drive forward and perform with impetus but it was the hosts who started the brighter. Anderson, a constant threat, mis-timed a jump and thus his header early on. Morris then had an opening but his strike went way wide.

Anderson created another opening for Halesowen, driving towards the edge of the D but his strike went wide of the far post.

Shelton came close for Ilkeston with a curling free-kick which went inches wide.

Then with 71 minutes gone, the Yeltz doubled the advantage; Anderson was found on the edge of the box after neat build up from the hosts and a ruthless finish then followed with the striker curling the ball into the top corner.

Ilkeston did pull a consolation goal back in stoppage time as Coleman’s cross found Dwyer whose header squirmed into the bottom corner.

Never the less the Robins succumbed to defeat in a below par performance and will look to bounce back quickly. Next is the visit of Stourbridge on Saturday in the FA Cup third qualifying round, kick-off 3pm.

Halesowen: Daniel Platt, Kyle Haynes, James Hancocks, Jay Denny(c), Kyle Morrison, Asa Charlton, Malcom Melvin (George Cleet 72), Daniel Bragoli (Joe Colley 88), Kaiman Anderson (Ethan Delaney 80), Kennedy Digie, Lee Chilton.

Subs Not Used: Aaron Griffiths, Jake King.

Ilkeston FC: Ross Durrant, Connor Walters, Rhys Dolan, Haydn Goddard (Luis Rose 63), Matt Baker(c), Luke Foster, Ben Morris (Dexter Atkinson 56), Mark Shelton, Anthony Dwyer, Anton Brown, Rory Coleman.

Subs Not Used: Keenan Meakin, Danny Gordon, Reid Owen.