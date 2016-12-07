REPORT: Ilkeston FC 1-2 Matlock Town

Ilkeston’s interest in the Derbyshire Senior Cup ended at the first hurdle on Tuesday night as divisional rivals Matlock Town came from behind to earn progress into the fourth round.

The game featured three excellent goals, Ilkeston notching their first in over 400 minutes of football to take a first-half lead, but despite a much better showing than that which saw them lose to Grantham on Saturday, it wasn’t enough to stop a Matlock side enjoying an excellent season in league and cup.

Malachi Lavelle-Moore was rested from the front line so Paul Holland could take a look at the pairing of Luis Rose and Ben Morris. Both did well, Rose scoring a fine goal and Morris coming close to one of his own on a couple of occasions.

Ultimately though, all of Ilkeston’s cup forays are now over and it’s all about the league until the end of the season.

Marc Newsham saw an early header tipped over the bar by Ross Durrant as Matlock began well, but the game soon settled into a lull until the lead went to Ilkeston 14 minutes in.

A ball forward found Rose just outside the area nad he controlled and volleyed over keeper Phil Barnes in one action to score a fine goal.

Durrant was called into action again on 34 minutes as Matlock debutant Cameron Johnson twisted and turned before firing in a low shot that Durrant parried away well down to his right.

Johnson was even closer just before the break when his shot from six yards was cleared off the line by Tom Gamblenn after hesitant defending from the Robins.

It didn’t take long for Matlock to get level in the second-half. On 52 minutes, a free-kick was awarded just outside the penalty area and Jamie Yates stepped up to float a fine effort over the wall and past Durrant.

Ilkeston should have retaken the lead on 62 minutes as a bad header back to the keeper from Nico de Girolamo was pounced on by Ben Morris but in attempting to lob Barnes he could only put the ball straight into his hands.

Four minutes later Matlock were in front and it was another fine goal. This time Ted Cribley picked the ball up 25 yards from goal and curled a fine effort over Durrant, although there was more than a hint of a foul on Connor Walters in the build-up.

Ilkeston were putting plenty of effort in without much reward in the final third, Matlock next to go close as sub Marcus Dinanga got free and hammered in a shot which Durrant saved well.

Another sub, Niall McManus, nearly scored a fine solo effort late on but struck a post from a narrow angle, moments after Tevahn Tyrell hadn’t made a good enough contact at the other end when trying to lob Barnes after being put in down the inside left channel.

But ultimately it would be the Gladiators who deservedly progressed.

llkeston: Durrant, Walters, Gamblenn (Tyrell 78), Gordon, Baker (c), Bather, Rose (Douglas 84), Meakin (Owen 63), Clarke, Morris, Goddard. Not used: Scanlon.

Matlock: Barnes, Marsden (McManus 57), Grocott, Doyle-Charles, de Girolamo, Wiley (Green 18), J Yates, Williams, Newsham, Johnson (Dinanga 58), Cribley.

Att: 132

Star Robin: Ross Durrant