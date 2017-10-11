REPORT: Ilkeston Town 5-1 Mickleover RBL (Derbyshire Senior Cup)

Ilkeston made comfortable progress into the second round of the Derbyshire Senior Cup with a 5-1 win over Mickleover RBL on Tuesday night.

Steve Chettle made several changes in order to give much-needed run-outs to some of his squad, but the team gelled well and Chettle could have had few complaints as the CML South side were dispatched in style.

And it all means Town will be at home again in round two with Dronfield the visitors.

Ilkeston took just five minutes to take the lead and it was a fine goal. Elliot Hodgett-Young’s excellent long pass from the back found Calum Smith down the left who was able to run on, cut inside and then finish well into the far corner.

Smith shot wide of goal when another chance came his way three minutes later, before RBL’s first opening saw Josh Piggott volley too high from 12 yards out on the quarter-hour mark.

Jamie Walker’s dipping volley on 25 minutes came very close to making it 2-0, the ball smashing against the crossbar and rebounding clear.

Walker would, however, play a part when the second goal did arrive ten minutes later. His pass split the RBL defence and Smith was again on hand to run onto it and finish low into the far corner of the net for his second.

Abidemi Lamina nearly hooked the visitors back into it but his effort was deflected too high, then Jack Gill volleyed from distance but it was wide of debutant Jake Wood’s goal. Charlie Jemson nearly got the third for Ilkeston but couldn’t divert a corner into the net.

Half-time came and went but it took just 70 seconds of the second period for Ilkeston to go three up. Ben Fairclough’s excellent pass sent Smith through but after keeper Ashley Warner denied him his hat-trick, Alex Marshall followed up to net the rebound despite the efforts of a defender on the line.

Smith again went close to his hat-trick moments later but his shot lifted over the keeper was cleared off the line.

Mickleover got a goal back on 56 minutes when Wood failed to claim the ball when rushing out of goal and it fell to George Teeney who found the net from just outside the penalty area.

Smith headed a Tom Marshall cross wide on the hour, before RBL defender Oliver Lonsdale thundered the ball against his own crossbar from sub Tim Hopkinson’s cross.

Hopkinson would get the fourth goal on 86 minutes, Warner dropping the ball after claiming a corner and the Robins striker turning the ball in from a yard out.

Hopkinson then got another in stoppage time, running on to a through ball, beating Warner to it and sliding the ball into the net to round off the win.

Ilkeston: 1 Jake Wood, 2 Tom Marshall, 3 Jamie Walker, 4 Martin Lench (c) (Conor Green 53), 5 Charlie Jemson, 6 Elliot Hodgett-Young, 7 Ben Fairclough, 8 Micah Edwards, 9 Alex Marshall, 10 Calum Smith (Tim Hopkinson 74), 11 Billy Bennett

Subs not used: Chris Shaw, Lavell White, Jordan Wheatley

GOALS: Smith 5, 35, A Marshall 47, Hopkinson 87, 90+2

Mickleover RBL: 1 Ashley Warner, 2 Oliver Lonsdale, 3 Jordan Simmons, 4 Kai Thomas (David Carr 52), 5 Charlie Reinsford, 6 Gareth Black, 7 Josh Piggott, 8 David Moon, 9 George Teeney (Jack Smedley 72), 10 Jack Gill (Harry Baines 85), 11 Abidemi Lamina

Subs not used: Matthew Henry, Ryan Browne

GOAL: Teeney 56

Ref: David Constable

Att: 285

Star Robin: Calum Smith