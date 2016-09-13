REPORT: Whitby Town 2-1 Ilkeston FC - Coleman’s cracker isn’t enough for Robins

Whitby Town continued their good start to the season as they edged past an improving Ilkeston side in an entertaining clash on Tuesday night.

The win lifted Whitby up to fourth in the early standings, whilst Ilkeston remain languishing in the bottom two although they remain well behind most other teams in terms of games played.

Ilkeston began with David Jones up top and with Anthony Dwyer allowed to roam just in behind him. Luis Rose and Haydn Goddard were on the flanks with Danny Gordon and Mark Shelton holding.

Whitby started well and immediately piled the pressure on; Danny McWilliams forcing an early stop from Ross Durrant at his near post.

Town earned several corners but alert defending from Goddard and Jaylon Bather cleared the danger. Michael Roberts then had a big chance for Whitby after he sprung clear; he rounded Durrant but the Ilkeston keeper recovered to save.

The Robins struggled to generate openings with long balls inaccurate towards Jones and Dwyer. Ilkeston remained hemmed in; Gordon cleared another corner before Matt Baker was alert to hack away a McWilliams cross.

Whitby nearly found the opener but were denied by Bather’s stunningly-timed tackle in the box on Dale Hopson.

But with 29 minutes gone, Whitby were ahead. A tackle on Baker just inside the box caused the ball to fall loose and Hopson stroked the ball into the bottom corner.

Against the run of play the Robins levelled with a magical goal from Rory Coleman. Coleman curled a free-kick from 30 yards into the top corner to stun the hosts who had dominated prior to the equaliser.

This gave the Robins some much-needed injection and further efforts came from Coleman and Gordon but Shane Bland again saved both shots well.

However, in first-half stoppage time Whitby restored the lead as a well crafted move saw Matty Tymon slide in a cross at the back post past Durrant.

The second-half presented a different complexion as Ilkeston dominated proceedings, Dwyer mis-cued a strike inside the box before more pressure came as the Robins earned corners but Whitby held firm to clear the danger.

Coleman nearly replicated his first-half free-kick with an effort which Bland had to tip over the bar. Bland was then alert to prevent Jones from converting, racing to the ball before the striker could prod home.

Dwyer nearly found the equaliser with a rasping effort which was tipped onto the bar by the outstanding Bland. Bather then found himself on the end of a Shelton free-kick but he couldn’t connect cleanly and Ilkeston wasted another chance.

Whitby had opportunities to wrap the game up but Durrant again pulled off fantastic saves to deny Hopson twice, first with his hands and second with his legs with the goal gaping. Ilkeston had a late chance with a free-kick from 21 yards but Shelton blazed the ball high over the bar.

Despite the result, the Robins collectively looked sharper and should have gained something from the game but it was another frustrating defeat as Ilkeston continue to grow into the season.

Ilkeston: Durrant, Kenworthy, Coleman (Owen 68), Gordon (Dolan 60), Baker (c), Bather, Rose, Goddard, Dwyer, Shelton, Jones (Morris 56).

Subs not used: Walters, Head.