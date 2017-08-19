Robins are off the mark with win

Ilkeston Town pulled off their first Midland League Division One win of the new season with a 2-0 home win over Coventry Copsewood this afternoon.
Alex Marshall was the Robins’ hero with a brace.
After a goalmouth scramble from a Jamie Walker corner in the fourth minute Marshall popped up to tuck the ball away and on 55 minutes smashed home a spectacular second.
It was an excellent, confident Ilkeston performance throughout to cheer a crowd of 437.
Almost Done!
Registering with Ilkeston Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.