Robins are off the mark with win

Have your say

Ilkeston Town pulled off their first Midland League Division One win of the new season with a 2-0 home win over Coventry Copsewood this afternoon.

Alex Marshall was the Robins’ hero with a brace.

After a goalmouth scramble from a Jamie Walker corner in the fourth minute Marshall popped up to tuck the ball away and on 55 minutes smashed home a spectacular second.

It was an excellent, confident Ilkeston performance throughout to cheer a crowd of 437.