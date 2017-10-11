Robins’ Derbyshire Senior Cup place under threat after potential rule breach

Ilkeston Town’s hopes of progressing in the Derbyshire Senior Cup may be under threat after it transpired they fielded a cup-tied player in their first round tie on Tuesday night.

Micah Edwards played in the 5-1 win over Mickleover RBL, but had also featured in the same competition for Borrowash Victoria just three days earlier as they won by a similar scoreline at Holbrook St Michaels, thus rendering him cup-tied and ineligible for another team.

The Robins are now making representations to the Derbyshire FA pleading their innocence, as they claim to have had no idea Edwards had signed to play for Vics, nor had the Derby-based club informed them accordingly.

The player himself also failed to tell Ilkeston Town that he’d appeared in the same competition just three days before.

An Ilkeston club source said: “We received no communication from Borrowash Victoria regarding the player, or indeed the subsequent registration.

“As the player’s host club, the expectancy is that any subsequent registration would be conducted in keeping with the FA rules and regulations on player registrations.

“Rules state that players without written contracts demand a seven-day notice period to be put in before they can sign for another club, but we received no such notice and there has been no communication from them at all, including with regard to allowing him to play in the Senior Cup.

“We don’t wish to see Borrowash Victoria punished or sanctioned over this and it could well be a simple case of human error, but we feel we have done nothing wrong as we had no way of knowing Micah had registered and played for Borrowash.

“He has been out of favour at Ilkeston and his involvement against Mickleover was to give him some valuable game time, rather than to seek any kind of competitive advantage.”

A spokesman for Borrowash Victoria said: “As things stand, it appears to be an innocent error on the part of both clubs but we will await discussions with the Derbyshire FA as to what will happen next.”