Robins ease past Dronfield in Senior Cup

Ilkeston progressed with ease into the third round of the Derbyshire Senior Cup as they beat Dronfield Town 3-0 on Tuesday night.

The Robins controlled the entire game against fellow step six opponents, and although it wasn’t a thrilling encounter it was very much a case of ‘job done’.

The win sets up a trip to Glossop North End in the next round.

It took just eight minutes for the Robins to go in front and it was Saturday’s hat-trick hero who was on target again.

Calum Smith was fouled just outside the penalty area and Jamie Walker stepped up to arrow a low free-kick into the corner of the net.

Walker tried to repeat the trick from an identical position 15 minutes later, this time his shot hitting the inside of the post and rebounding clear.

Despite Ilkeston’s dominance, chances weren’t proving too numerous, Jordan Wheatley next to threaten with a low shot pushed away by Lewis Naylor in the Dronfield goal.

Ilkeston continued to control proceedings in the second-half, the second goal not coming until the 66th minute but it was a cracker.

Tim Hopkinson, given a rare start in place of Alex Marshall, received the ball in the penalty area before turning and firing powerfully into the roof of the net.

He followed that up with another six minutes later, nodding Ben Fairclough’s cross past Naylor to end the game as a contest, although the result had rarely been in doubt.

Smith headed wide moments later, then forced Naylor into a save low down from Hopkinson’s squared ball across the area as the game fizzled out and Ilkeston progressed.

Ilkeston: Deakin, Fairclough, Walker, Shaw, Hodgett-Young (Green 85, A Marshall 90), T Marshall, Lench (c), Wheatley, Hopkinson, Morris, Smith. Subs not used: Swinscoe, Simmons.

Ref: Martin Beard

Att: 272

Star Robin: Jamie Walker