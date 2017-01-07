Robins fall to defeat at Stafford

Ilkeston’s winless run in all competitions stretched to 15 games on Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 at Stafford Rangers.

That was despite taking a 22nd minute lead when Luis Rose broke through against the run of play to net the opener.

They held on to the lead until half-time but early in the second-half Izak Reid got the equaliser.

Then Rangers won it on 70 minutes as Danny Jordan fired home and compounded the Robins’ misery.

Ilkeston are next in action on Saturday 14th when they travel to fellow strugglers Sutton Coldfield Town.