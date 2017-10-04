Robins must improve for top four clash, says Chettle

Despite a 4-1 midweek home victory over Brocton, Ilkeston Town manager Steve Chettle has told his side they need to improve ahead of Saturday’s tough trip to Studley.

Ilkeston are up to fourth in the Midland Football League after four second half goals saw them come from behind to finally see off Brocton with plenty to spare, thanks to a change in formation.

The Robins, who have lost one and drawn three of their four away games so far, head for second-placed Studley looking for a first away win with Chettle urging them to move up a gear.

After the Brocton game, he said: “The result was good but I am not ecstatic about the performance, especially first half.

“We had strong words at half-time about desire and attitude towards the game.

“We scored four second half goals and it was a decent result in the end, but we need to improve.

“The style of play was too slow, too laboured, and we’re making really poor decisions with the ball trying to play through the two blocks of five they had. We just need to be better.”

It was the formation switch that finally unlocked the visitors.

“Second half we gave some different instructions and changed the format of the team – an old school 4-4-2 and had some joy down the sides,” he said.

“We scored three goals, then they gave us one as well at the end.”

Chettle was pleased to see different names on the scoresheet.

“We have relied on Alex (Marshall) and Montel (Gibson) an awful lot,” he said.

“We scored two from set pieces which was good, Charlie (Jemson) getting his first goal and Lavell (White) a yard out, Hoppo (Tim Hopkinson) coming off the bench and scoring from his normal scruffy yard out, which is brilliant, then the goal from Jordan (Wheatley) at the end, though the dubious goal panel will say it came off the post and goalkeeper.

On Saturday’s forthcoming trip to the Beehive he added: “We have only lost the one game but we are looking to improve away from home.

“We’ll look at the team on Saturday. I’ll speak to the coaches on Thursday when we have our last training session before the weekend.

“We are going to a team that’s top of the league and hopefully we’ll come away with a result.”