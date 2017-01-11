Robins skipper wants to give club a ‘massive’ lift

Matt Baker believes Ilkeston will go into Saturday’s match at Sutton Coldfield Town with confidence as the young Robins look to give the club a lift.

Ilkeston travel to the Central Ground second-from-bottom in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League standings and on the back of a 15-game winless run.

But the Robins have games in hand over the teams around them and know three points over The Royals will see them leapfrog them in the table.

Captain Baker said: “We’ve got a big game on Saturday and it’s an opportunity for us to go and get a result. Both teams are down there struggling.

“It’s a big game and one we’re looking forward to. Three points would give the whole place a lift and it would be massive to get it.”

Ilkeston were unable to stop the rot last time out in a 2-1 defeat at Stafford Rangers but Baker thought the performance had given the players encouragement.

“It was a good performance after a tough couple of weeks,” he said. “We were unlucky not to get something out of the game.

“I think when you’re down there you don’t get any luck. We created plenty of chances and in the end I thought we were a bit unlucky not to get anything out of the game.

“At 1-1 we had three good chances, they cleared one off the line, and on another day that goes in at 2-1 we were the only ones going to go on and win the game.

“Unfortunately, they cleared it, the ball didn’t roll for us and they went down the other end and managed to sneak one.”

And added: “The performance was much better. It gives us a lot of confidence going forward that we can pick a few results up.

“We’ve got a bunch of young lads trying to make their way in the first team and finding out what it takes at this level so hopefully going forward we can pick up points.”