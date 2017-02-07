RUMOUR MILL: £80 million price tag on Aguero, Hugo Lloris to Real Madrid, Robbie Keane in UAE

Manchester City will not sell striker Sergio Aguero for anything less than £80 million. (The Times)

French champions Paris Saint Germain are said to be lining up a double swoop for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez and Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero. (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid are interested in bringing Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to the Bernabau in a summer transfer deal - if they fail to lure Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea. Manchester United’s David de Gea is also a target. (Daily Telegraph)

Leicester City players have been warned they face up to a 40 per cent pay cut if the Premier League champions are relegated. (The Times)

Liverpool are said to be favourites to land Nottingham Forest’s 17-year-old Ben Brereton ahead of arch-rivals Manchester United. (Daily Mirror)

Former Juventus defender Martin Caceres has flown to England to have talks with both Southampton and Sunderland over a free transfer. (Daily Star)

Crystal Palace have cancelled a mid-season training camp in Dubai next week due to their recent slump. (Daily Mirror).

League One strugglers Coventry City hope to land former Nigeria and Everton striker Yakubu, 34. (Sky Sports)

Former Spurs and LA Galaxy forward Robbie Keane, who was a target for Sunderland, is training with United Arab Emirates side Al-Ahli. (Chronicle)

Swansea’s Fernando Llorente bears no grudges towards the club after failing to agree a switch to league leaders Chelsea during last month’s transfer window. (London Evening Standard)