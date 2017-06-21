Search

RUMOUR MILL: Chelsea move for Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski | Tottenham want £45m for Manchester City target Walker | Real Madrid president says club have no plans to sell Ronaldo

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski

0
Have your say

Here are today’s major football rumours.

They include Chelsea chasing Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and Real Madrid telling Manchester United that Cristiano Ronaldo is going nowhere . . .