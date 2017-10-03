Second-half goals see Robins fight back to defeat Brocton

Four second-half goals saw Ilkeston battle back from a poor first-half display to take the points against Brocton on Tuesday night.

The hosts’ display in the opening 45 minutes gave little clue that they’d respond so well in the second, a change of formation also proving fruitful as Ilkeston bounced back well from their weekend defeat.

It wasn’t a classic encounter by any means, but these are the kind of matches the Robins need to come through unscathed.

The first ten minutes brought little in the way of chances, Brocton’s Joe Hartshorn with the first notable effort following a strong run forward, his shot from 25 yards flying over the bar.

However, Hartshorn would have more luck six minutes later when a slip from Elliot Hodgett-Young let in the Brocton striker and he ran on to finish well past Ian Deakin.

Ilkeston had, to that point, been the brighter side and Montel Gibson nearly levelled straight away but glanced Alex Marshall’s cross wide.

Marshall was then inches away from turning Jamie Walker’s free-kick into the net as Ilkeston continued to battle back.

Walker nearly got the equalier with a great piece of work on 35 minutes, beating two men but then shooting against the inside of the post and the danger was cleared.

The Robins got to half-time lacking ideas and giving the ball away far too frequently.

Jordan Wheatley fired an early chance just wide in the second-half as the hosts came out full of vigour, seemingly having had a rollocking from Steve Chettle given how early they were sent back out.

They huffed and puffed a bit more but the equaliser came on the hour mark just after a change in shape had seen them switch to 4-4-2. Walker sent in a corner from the left and centre-half Charlie Jemson got up to nod home from eight yards out.

Four minutes later they got another and it was again a Walker corner that created it. This time Jemson got a touch towards goal and Lavell White bundled the ball home on the line.

Brocton should then have levelled on 68 minutes but Paul McMahon put a clear chance wide of the post after the ball broke to him 12 yards out.

White nearly got his second on 75 minutes when his effort deflected onto the top of the crossbar and out for a goal kick, but the Robins’ next clear chance on 87 minutes would seal the win.

Gibson was released down the right and his ball into the box found sub Tim Hopkinson whose first effort was saved but he was able to put his second into an empty net from close to the goal line.

The fourth followed in stoppage time, Wheatley breaking into the penalty area and seeing his low shot hit the post but the ball rebounded back in off keeper Adam Jenkins for an unfortunate own goal.

Ilkeston: Deakin, White, Walker, Shaw, Jemson, Hodgett-Young (Bennett 57), 7 Lench (c), 8 Wheatley, 9 A Marshall (Hopkinson 67), 10 Gibson, 11 Smith (Fairclough 57). Subs not used: Wood, Marshall

GOALS: Jemson 60, White 64, Hopkinson 87, Jenkins 90og

Brocton: Jenkins, Devoir (Dean 69), Evans, Juxon, Wood, Robinson, Vaughn, Lomas, McMahon, Hartshorn (Taylor 72), Garbett (Edwards 50) Subs not used: Burns, Alex Curtis

GOAL: Hartshorn 16

Ref: Josh Warren

Att: 361

Star Robin: Jamie Walker