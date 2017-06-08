The man with the most Ilkeston FC appearances says wound-up club will remain in his heart

The man with the most appearances for Ilkeston FC since their 2010 reformation says the club will always have a special place in his heart.

Ilkeston were wound up in the high court and kicked out of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League earlier this week.

Joe Maguire was originally recruited by Kevin Wilson after his release from Scunthorpe United in 2010, shortly before the demise of Ilkeston Town.

He went on to win two Player of the Year awards and wear the captain’s armband, clocking up around 170 appearances.

“It’s disappointing, not nice to see,” he said of this week’s news coming out of the New Manor Ground.

“I was there a long time and I thought they might find a way out of it but they’ve gone again and they’re back to square one, I don’t know what they will do now.”

Maguire still feels an affinity with the club, having begun his non-league career with the Robins.

It was a platform for him, from which he made the leap to the National League North with Nuneaton Town and then Boston United.

“I got a message from the main guy in the supporters club saying I had made the most appearances for them, 170-something games,” he said.

“That’s the highest anyone has reached since they reformed.

“It will always be a club in my heart, a club I respect because they gave me a good chance when I was younger, so the news was disappointing to hear.

Maguire has signed for Buxton this summer and is aiming for promotion in the 2017/18 season.