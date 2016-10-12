Two wins out of two leave Holland in buoyant mood

Paul Holland revelled in the joy of two wins in four days and believes there is no reason that run can’t be extended as Ilkeston FC began to climb the table this week.

The Robins boss saw his side take their win count to three from their opening nine games, with wins over Corby Town and Barwell lifting them off the bottom of the table.

And after the latter of those victories on Tuesday night, Holland was delighted with what he’d seen.

He said: “It was important we backed up Saturday’s win with another good result and it came in what was another tough game.

“We were hanging on a bit towards the end but we defended the penalty area well and to get a clean sheet is always good and emphasises that we’re not conceding too many goals at the moment.

“There are of course things we could do better but you’d take a 1-0 win all day long.”

Mark Shelton was the match-winner against Barwell for the second time this season, his goal having also knocked Jimmy Ginnelly’s side out of the FA Cup in September.

Holland added: “It was another great goal from Mark and he’s got that kind of thing in his locker.

“There was another strong game from Anton Brown in midfield who again was the glue that held us together, but the whole team deserves credit.”

On Saturday’s win over Corby, Holland was delighted to have seen his side battle back to secure the victory.

He said: “The emotion was there for all to see at the end. It’s been a hard start to the season, much harder than I expected, but the relief of getting the rub of the green when we haven’t always had that was fantastic.

“Now we need to start putting smiles on faces at home, which we’ve done against Barwell and can hopefully do again on Saturday.”

Holland added he is still keen to add another striker to the Robins ranks but says his hands could well be tied until the financial situation improves at the New Manor Ground, a situation believed to be hampered by transfer money due to the Robins not having been paid.

He said: “We’re looking strong defensively and if we can bring a striker or two in then we’ll be that bit closer to where we want to be, but as it stands I’ve been told I can’t bring anyone else in until a few things are sorted with regard to transfer money coming in so we have to go with what we’ve got.

“Anthony Dwyer and Malachi Lavelle-Moore have both done well playing up on their own but it would help us no end if we could have someone else in there to help them. We’ll keep working hard to make that happen and hopefully pick up some points up in the process.”

The Robins now host Skelmersdale United on Saturday before the long trip to Blyth Spartans next Tuesday night.

Skelmersdale lost 7-0 at Spennymoor on Tuesday and Holland added: “They’ll be hurting from that and we’ll have to be prepared for a reaction. We can’t drop our standards and I’ve every belief we can extend this run.”