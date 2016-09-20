Whitehurst duo on fire for free-scoring Awsworth Villa

The Whitehursts were the scourge of Magdala Amateurs as high-flying Awsworth Villa bounced back to winning ways in the Notts Senior League’s Senior Division.

Ryan Whitehurst plundered a first-half hat-trick to mark his return to the side after a holiday, and John Whitehurst added two goals in a 7-3 victory for Awsworth that kept them second in the table, hard on the heels of leaders Bilborough Town.

It was their seventh win in eight league games and delighted manager Ryan Doherty, who said: “Some of our forward play was frightening at times.

“We were clinical in the first half, when we scored five goals, and if we had maintained that in the second 45, we could have had double figures. We have some real depth in our squad and we’re seeing the benefits of that this season.”

Villa’s spree began with two goals in the first ten minutes as John Whitehurst cut in from the left after a powerful run and Ryan Whitehurst dispatched a fine volley.

Magdala did pull one back when Neil Morgan was left unmarked from a set-piece, but Villa, suited by the small pitch, were 4-1 up by the 33rd minute. First, Ryan Whitehurst wriggled free of his marker to chip the ‘keeper after a long goalkick by Matt Walsh, and then the same player turned supplier for Matt Goodwin, who tapped home.

Another lapse in concentration allowed Morgan to cut the deficit again. But just before the break, Whitehurst completed his treble from the penalty spot, and just after the break, John Whitehurst struck again with an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

At 6-2, the game finally took a breather, and Magdala’s best spell of the afternoon resulted in a one-against-one goal for Ethan Lespeare. But Villa hadn’t finished yet and after substitute Luke Hodgman had missed a penalty, seeing his shot parried, they rounded off the scoring when Lee Stevenson sprinted forward to get on the end of a Goodwin cross.