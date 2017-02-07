Who will be the new Forest boss?

Nottingham Forest continue to look for a new permanent manager after sacking Philippe Montanier after less than seven months in charge, back in January.

What Are The Odds looks at the leading candidates to take on the hot-seat at The City Ground.

BetVictor are currently giving the nod to the market favourite and current caretaker boss Gary Brazil to hold the fort, by giving him the opportunity to lead the club on to better times for the remainder of the season.

After a recent 2-0 win against bottom club Rotherham, Brazil has guided Forest to six points of out nine in his first three games and the odds of 4/5 (1.80) suggest he’s very much the firm favourite.

Nigel Clough recently passed on the opportunity by suggesting the job ‘came at the wrong time’, according to the Nottingham Post.

However, the son of legendary Forest boss Brian Clough is still in the market running albeit way back at 20/1 (21.0) - it’s safe to say the job is not for the current Burton manager at this time.

One of the main contenders to Gary Brazil’s permanent boss contract is former Millwall and Wolves chief Kenny Jackett.

With odds of 5/1 (6.00), there would need to be something significant from both parties to get this over the line, but the signs are encouraging considering Jackett’s odds were as high as 28/1 (29.0).

A proven, yet unspectacular record in the Championship for Kenny Jackett, would certainly bring stability to The City Ground.

Many fans on social media have often mentioned the recently dismissed Birmingham manager Gary Rowett as the man to take the reigns - a young and passionate English manager that would instill belief and excitement back at Forest.

He is also valued at 5/1 (6.00) and the noises coming out of various online reports don’t seem to be about him, rather candidates the likes of Brazil and Jackett instead.

With the club in a period of instability and the sale falling through, it would seem like this is a job that no one really wants to jump at and it’s not surprise considering the long-line of dismissed bosses.

Here’s one for Forest fans to chew on - the former Swans and USA boss Bob Bradley is in the running at 25/1 (26.0).