Woeful run goes on as Ilkeston are well beaten at Frickley

An early goal, three late ones and some bizarre officiating capped off a 4-0 defeat at Frickley as Ilkeston failed to win for the 11th game.

The game started badly when Danny Gordon, whose day was to get worse, was caught in possession and Curtly Martin-Wyatt outmuscled skipper Matt Baker to squeeze a scuffed effort past Ross Durrant in the fifth minute.

Frickley were dominant early on with Ilkeston surrendering possession too ofter too cheaply.

Luis Rose forced a shot at Malkowski straight after the goal, one of only two occasions all day when the Polish stopper had to get his knees dirty.

Fifteen minutes later Ilkeston’s task got tougher. Gordon flew into a tackle with Gary Stohrer. Both were fully committed but it didn’t seem malicious. Referee Mr Sowerby thought differently though and sent Gordon off, much to the bemusement of most in the ground.

The ten men hung on manfully until the 70th minute, despite losing Max Thornberry to injury, before the referee again took centre stage.

A left wing Frickley corner posed little danger but Martin-Wyatt held Durrant, which went unseen by referee and assistant, leaving home skipper Rhys Meynell with a simple header.

Shortly afterwards a free-kick was swung in and flicked on. Martin- Wyatt controlled it with his hand then used the same hand to prod home the third goal. Another clear infringement that left Robins players and management angry and stunned in equal measure.

Tom Gamblen was then red carded for comments directed at the referee leaving Ilkeston two players and three goals down.

The fourth goal, right on the whistle could not be disputed however as Martin Wyatt crashed home from the spot after Paul Douglas had clattered Stohrer.

A poor result for sure, but there was plenty of honest endeavour from an increasingly young side. The referee played a significant part in the game, just as happened in the midweek defeat to Matlock when there was a clear foul in the build up to the Gladiators winner.

Luck often goes against teams at the bottom and Ilkeston’s youngsters are finding just that at the moment.

There can be no disputing that they are currently in relegation form.

The squad needs strengthening quickly as both players sent off today will start bans after the home game against Stafford on Tuesday.

Ilkeston XI: Ross Durrant, Connor Walters, Max Thornberry, Danny Gordon, Matt Baker (c), Jaylon Bather, Luis Rose. Keenan Meakin, Brandon Clarke, Ben Morris, Tom Gamblen. Subs used Tehvan Tyrell, Paul Douglas, Charlie Scanlan.

Subs not used: Reid Owen, Jamie Hannis (GK)