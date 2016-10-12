Hero Ball aiming to help England to series success

Nottinghamshire’s Jake Ball will be hoping to help England to victory in today’s (Wednesday) decisive third and final One Day International in Bangladesh.

On Friday Mansfield seamer Ball became the first bowler in England history to take five scalps on his debut as England pulled off a 21-run victory in Dhaka.

But Bangladesh hit back, also in Dhaka, on Sunday with a 34-run win, Ball taking 2-44 from his eight overs and hitting 28 runs with the deciding game in Chittagong’s Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium today.

In his first One Day International for his country Ball, who used to play for Welbeck, took 5-51 off 9.5 overs as the hosts collapsed from 271-4 to 288 all out, chasing 310 to win on Friday.

He was backed up well by Yorkshire spinner Adil Rashid who took 4-49 from his nine overs, as well as a crucial run-out.

A century from Imrul Kayes had Bangladesh scenting victory until Ball had Shakib Al Hasan (79), caught by David Willey to trigger a collapse and then removed Mosaddek Hossein the next ball.

Taskin Ahmed was the last wicket to fall, Ball’s fifth as Buttler clung on to a slight edge behind the stumps.