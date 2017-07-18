Ilkeston Rutland stutter to four-wicket victory

Ilkeston Rutland made hard work of their four wicket win over Derby Congregational but the result ultimately meant they keep the pressure on Langley Mill at the top of Derbyshire League Division Two.

In chasing a low target of 90 they proceeded to lose six wickets but eventually got themselves over the line with four to spare.

After Rutland captain Sam Moulds had won the toss he opted to give Derby Congs first bat and it was a decision that immediately paid off.

In no time at all the visitors were two wickets down with Abdula Habib and Ansum Butt both dismissed off the bowling James Lockhart and Rob Green respectively, Lockhart taking the first of his four wickets for 51 runs.

Congs never fully recovered, Muzahar Ali and Haseeb Iqbal joint top scorers on 17 as they were all out for 90 in the 37th over.

Rutland started steadily in reply, Alex Jordan and Matt Sisson getting to 29 before Jordan was out for 14.

Sisson proceeded to remain throughout to end unbeaten on 28, but others were falling around him as Rutland stuttered towards their target.

However, they got over the line with Sisson the architect of the victory and moved to within five points of the leaders.