Imran Tahir bags first wicket for Derbyshire

Imran Tahir celebrated his first wicket for Derbyshire to undermine Durham’s progress on the second afternoon of the Division Two match at Chesterfield.

The South African removed Jack Burnham for 35 before 16-year-old off-spinner Hamidullah Qadri bowled Michael Richardson three overs later for 64.

Richardson and Camerson Steel put on 52 for the first wicket until a mix-up resulted in Steel’s run-out for 21 but Durham were well placed until the loss of those two quick wickets before tea.

Burnham drove Tahir over extra cover for six in an over which cost 15 but the spinner had the last word when Burnham played on and the wicket of Richardson tilted the initiative back to Derbyshire with Durham 133 for 3 at the interval, 235 runs behind.